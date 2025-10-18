default-cbs-image
Gudbranson (upper body) remains day-to-day and will miss Saturday's tilt versus Tampa Bay, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Gudbranson will miss his third straight game. He is progressing and could return as early as Tuesday in Dallas. Gudbranson has 4 PIM and four hits in two games this season.

