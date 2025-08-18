Blue Jackets' Hudson Fasching: Inks one-year contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fasching signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Monday.
Fasching registered two goals, four points, 51 shots on net and 28 hits in 43 regular-season appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25. He will compete for a depth role with the Blue Jackets during training camp ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
