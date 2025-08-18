default-cbs-image
Fasching signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Monday.

Fasching registered two goals, four points, 51 shots on net and 28 hits in 43 regular-season appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25. He will compete for a depth role with the Blue Jackets during training camp ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

