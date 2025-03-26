Fasching (illness) is expected to play Wednesday versus Vancouver, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Fasching missed Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus due to the illness. He has two assists, 25 shots, 22 hits and 11 blocks in 31 outings in 2024-25. Fasching's return will likely result in the Islanders dressing 12 forwards instead of the 11 they utilized Monday, and Adam Boqvist is projected to be a healthy scratch as a consequence.
More News
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Dealing with illness•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Produces assist in win•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Earns first helper of season•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Removed from IR•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Set to travel with team•
-
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Returns from conditioning stint•