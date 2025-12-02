Lundestrom posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Lundestrom looked to be at risk of heading to the press box regularly in early November after one scratch, but the Blue Jackets have had enough injuries lately to keep him active. He saw a season-high 16:28 of ice time Monday and snapped a 15-game point drought with the helper. On the year, the 26-year-old defensive forward has three assists, 18 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating through 25 appearances. Fantasy managers can do better than that when looking on the waiver wire.