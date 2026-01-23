Lundestrom notched an assist in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Stars.

Lundestrom missed 12 games due to a lower-body injury and was a healthy scratch Tuesday versus the Senators despite being activated from injured reserve ahead of that contest. The 26-year-old checked back in on the fourth line Thursday, replacing Brendan Gaunce at center. Lundestrom has six points, 30 shots on net, 17 hits and 16 blocked shots over 36 appearances this season. With the Blue Jackets missing only Miles Wood (leg) up front, Lundestrom could be headed for a part-time role in the near future.