Lundestrom (lower body) suffered an injury during Saturday's practice, and there was no update on his status, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Lundestrom had to be helped off the ice at Saturday's session. It's unclear if he will be available to play against the Islanders on Sunday. He has produced one goal, four assists, 30 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 13 hits across 35 appearances this season.