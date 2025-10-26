Lundestrom logged an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins.

Lundestrom got on the scoresheet for the first time with the Blue Jackets. In addition to the helper, he had three shots on net, four hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over eight appearances in a fourth-line role. Lundestrom's defensive work is enough to keep him in the lineup, but he's unlikely to score enough to help fantasy managers.