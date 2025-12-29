Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Unavailable Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lundestrom (lower body) won't play against Ottawa on Monday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Lundestrom will miss his second straight game, and a timeline for his return remains unclear. He has collected one goal, four assists, 30 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 13 hits across 35 appearances this season. Due to Lundestrom's absence, Brendan Gaunce has been centering the fourth line.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Won't play Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Hurt during practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Pots first Columbus goal in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Adds helper in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Picks up first assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Inks two-year deal•