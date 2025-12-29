Lundestrom (lower body) won't play against Ottawa on Monday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Lundestrom will miss his second straight game, and a timeline for his return remains unclear. He has collected one goal, four assists, 30 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 13 hits across 35 appearances this season. Due to Lundestrom's absence, Brendan Gaunce has been centering the fourth line.