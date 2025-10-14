Provorov notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Provorov has a helper in each of the last two games, accounting for all of his offense through three contests. The 28-year-old blueliner is in a top-four role with time in all situations to begin the year, though he could eventually lose out on some power-play time to Denton Mateychuk. Provorov has added seven shots on net, six blocks and a plus-4 rating to begin 2025-26.