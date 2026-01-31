Greaves is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Saturday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Greaves has a 16-12-6 record, 2.69 GAA and .908 save percentage in 35 appearances in 2025-26. He's 4-0-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .915 save percentage across his past five outings. The Blues are 3-8-1 over their past 12 games while averaging 2.45 goals per game over that stretch.