Marchenko (undisclosed) won't suit up for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Capitals, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Head coach Dean Evason said that Marchenko is "banged up a little bit, but it's nothing serious," according to Svoboda. Columbus closes out its preseason slate Saturday against the Capitals, so Marchenko will have one more opportunity to get some tune-up work in after Tuesday's matchup. At this point, it doesn't seem as if the Russian winger is in danger of missing the start of the 2025-26 regular season.