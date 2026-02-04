Marchenko (illness) won't play versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Marchenko was seen as a game-time decision for this contest, but he didn't take the ice for warmups. Danton Heinen is expected to stay in the lineup, while Marchenko will presumably be fine by the time the Blue Jackets' schedule resumes Feb. 26 versus the Bruins.