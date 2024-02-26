Marchenko had a goal and an assist during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Marchenko is up to 17 goals and 31 points through 55 games. The 23-year-old Russian has hit a career-best points mark in his sophomore season and is on pace to do the same in goals as well. There have been hot streaks and slumps, but he's producing solid offensively on a team that has struggled since the season's first month.