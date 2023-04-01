Bjork was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

The Blue Jackets blue line has been decimated by injuries as Nick Blankenburg (ankle), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), Jake Bean (shoulder) and Zach Werenski (shoulder) are all out of the lineup, while Adam Boqvist is day-to-day with an illness. Bjork has three goals and 11 points in 28 NHL games this season.