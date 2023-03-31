Bjork was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Bjork was recalled Thursday and played 17:53 versus Boston in a 2-1 overtime loss. The defenseman replaced Adam Boqvist (illness) in the lineup. Bjork has three goals and 11 points in 28 games with Columbus this season.
