Olivier scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Olivier has back-to-back multi-point outings. He went 10 contests without a point prior to this stretch, so it's fair to question if he can make this newfound offense last. The 28-year-old winger is up to six goals, 15 points, 51 shots on net, 62 PIM, 148 hits and a plus-7 rating across 40 appearances.