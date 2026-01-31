Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Goal, assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olivier scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Olivier has back-to-back multi-point outings. He went 10 contests without a point prior to this stretch, so it's fair to question if he can make this newfound offense last. The 28-year-old winger is up to six goals, 15 points, 51 shots on net, 62 PIM, 148 hits and a plus-7 rating across 40 appearances.
