Olivier scored two goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida.

The rugged winger tickled twine in the second period before flipping home an empty-netter late in the third. It's the third multi-goal performance of the season for Olivier, two of which have come since the beginning of February. On the season, he's recorded 11 goals, 20 points, 172 hits, 68 shots on net, 62 PIM, 35 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 48 contests.