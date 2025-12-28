Olivier (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against the Islanders on Sunday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Based on Saturday's practice, Olivier will occupy a third-line role in his return from a 13-game absence. He has accounted for three goals, nine points, 29 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 71 hits and 44 PIM across 23 appearances this season.