Olivier has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's matchup against Washington due to an upper-body injury.

Olivier was injured during the first period and didn't come out for the second. The 28-year-old recorded one block and one hit in 4:49 of ice time before departing the game. The Blue Jackets' next game is at home Wednesday versus Toronto.

