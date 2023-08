Meloche signed a professional tryout agreement with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Meloche signed with the Flames last summer but didn't appear in a game with the organization. The 26-year-old defenseman will get a chance to earn a contract with the Blue Jackets, but the team's moves to bolster their organizational blue-line depth could mean that he'll start with Triple-A Columbus if he gets a deal.