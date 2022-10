Meloche was placed on waivers by Calgary on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Toronto Star reports.

Meloche played in 50 games with San Jose last season and he chipped in seven points. He was also credited with 36 shots on goal, 54 blocks and 158 hits. Meloche will probably head to the minors if he clears. The Flames announced the signing of Michael Stone, who is poised to take Meloche's spot on the roster, on Tuesday.