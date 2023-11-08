Laine (upper body) skated Wednesday morning, and the Blue Jackets are hoping he'll be ready to return sooner rather than later, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Although it seems unlikely Laine will be ready to return Thursday versus Dallas, it sounds like the 25-year-old forward's absence should come to an end in the near future. Laine picked up a goal and an assist through the first four games of the campaign before missing the last eight contests due to an upper-body issue.