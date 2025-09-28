Fowler signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract extension with St. Louis on Saturday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Fowler still has one season remaining on his existing eight-year, $52 million contract, so his new deal will begin with the 2026-27 campaign. The 33-year-old had nine goals, 40 points, 14 PIM, eight hits and 87 blocks in 68 regular-season outings between Anaheim and St. Louis in 2024-25. Fowler is likely to serve as part of the Blues' top four and the first power-play unit this year.