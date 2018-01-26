Blues' Carter Hutton: Stops 36 in win

Hutton made 36 saves on 37 shots in a 3-1 win over the Avalanche on Thursday.

Through sheer force of performance, Hutton has become the top goaltender for the Blues. The numbers certainly back that up. He had a 1.79 GAA and a .941 save percentage heading into this game, and those numbers are only going to look better factoring in this excellent outing.

