Dvorsky has registered 45 goals and 43 assists across 52 games for the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL this season.

Dvorsky -- the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft -- ranks fourth in the OHL in goals, and everyone ahead of him on the list has played at least 60 games. The 18-year-old was also a strong addition to Slovakia's U20 team at the World Junior Championships, scoring three goals and adding three assists through five games. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic believes Dvorsky will spend another season in the OHL before making the jump to the NHL in the 2025-26 season, but it's possible he gets the call in his age-19 season like Robert Thomas and Robby Fabbri did.