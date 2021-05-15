Perron was added to the league's COVID-19 protocols Saturday and didn't practice as a result, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Perron won't be eligible to play until he clears the protocols. If he's forced to miss any of the Blues' first-round series against Colorado, which begins Monday, it would be a major blow to St. Louis' offense. Perron led the team with 58 points in the regular season while dressing for all 56 games.
