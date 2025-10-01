Blues' Jake Neighbours: Dealing with soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Neighbours was experiencing soreness Wednesday and consequently didn't participate in the team's practice, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Head coach Jim Montgomery doesn't want to push Neighbours for the sake of a preseason practice. Even if this is a minor injury, Neighbours might also be held out of Thursday's exhibition game against Ottawa for precautionary reasons.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Returns to practice•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Absent to begin training camp•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Notches helper in Game 6 win•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Earns three points in Game 4•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Records assist in win•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Helps out on power play•