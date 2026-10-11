Neighbours scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Neighbours got the Blues on the board in the second period after they fell behind 2-0 through 20 minutes. The 24-year-old winger has had a slow start from the third line this year, as the goal was his first point. He has added six shots on net, 15 hits, two blocked shots, seven PIM and an even plus-minus rating. Neighbours' physicality is a key part of his play, but it'll be tough for him to earn widespread fantasy interest without a top-six role.