Binnington stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Wild.

After blanking Minnesota through the first two periods, Binnington surrendered a pair of tallies in the third, though he'd manage to hang on and pick up a win in the shootout. The 30-year-old Binnington's won his last two starts, allowing just three goals on 65 shots in that span. He improves to 24-18-3 with a .913 save percentage and 2.80 GAA this season. Joel Hofer will likely start Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back, lining up Binnington for a home matchup with Colorado on Tuesday.