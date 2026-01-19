Binnington stopped 23 of 28 shots in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Oilers.

The Oilers had a three-goal first period, and the Blues didn't have a response for that. Binnington has lost three straight outings, allowing 15 goals on 87 shots in those contests. Considering Joel Hofer has won his last two starts, Binnington looks to be slipping more firmly into the backup role at this stage of the campaign. Binnington has an 8-13-6 record with a 3.59 GAA and an .869 save percentage over 28 appearances. The Blues' next game is in Winnipeg on Tuesday.