Binnington will guard the home goal versus the Penguins on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington is handling the second half of a back-to-back against a Penguins team making significant lineup changes for rest. The 32-year-old goalie is 4-2-1 with just 13 goals allowed on 161 shots (.919 save percentage) over his last seven games, but he has slipped to second on the depth chart since Joel Hofer has played well down the stretch. The Blues play once more after Tuesday, when they visit the Mammoth on Thursday.