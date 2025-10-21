default-cbs-image
Binnington will defend the home goal against the Kings on Tuesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington was sharp in his last start, stopping 18 of 19 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Dallas. The 32-year-old owns a 2-1-0 record, 2.81 GAA and .882 save percentage over four appearances this season. The Kings have dropped four straight games and have scored 16 goals through six contests in 2025-26, which is tied for 20th in the league.

