Binnington will defend the home goal against the Kings on Tuesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington was sharp in his last start, stopping 18 of 19 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Dallas. The 32-year-old owns a 2-1-0 record, 2.81 GAA and .882 save percentage over four appearances this season. The Kings have dropped four straight games and have scored 16 goals through six contests in 2025-26, which is tied for 20th in the league.