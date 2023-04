Binnington allowed one goal on 34 shots in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Stars.

Binnington was solid Thursday, stopping 33 of 34 shots and blanking Dallas until the third period. However, St. Louis couldn't get anything going on offense, eventually falling 1-0. The 29-year-old Binnington finishes an up-and-down season 27-27-6 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.31 GAA.