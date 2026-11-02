The Blues assigned Mailloux (hand) to AHL Springfield for a conditioning assignment Monday.

Mailloux underwent surgery to address a hand injury in late September, and general manager Alexander Steen said at the time that the 23-year-old defenseman would be re-evaluated in approximately eight weeks. While it's encouraging that Mailloux will join the Blues' minor-league affiliate as part of his recovery process, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action at the NHL level since he's still several weeks away from when he was initially scheduled to be re-evaluated.