Mailloux scored a goal, dished two assists, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Devils.

Mailloux has a pair of three-point efforts over his last three contests. The 23-year-old defenseman is handling a top-pairing role and looks the part. He's at two goals, five assists, 10 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across six appearances this season. The Blues have won five of their six games since he recovered from a hand injury, making Mailloux a crucial part of their roster.