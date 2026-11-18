Mailloux scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Ducks.

Mailloux has earned four points over his last two games. The defenseman looks to be back up to speed now after missing the first 17 contests of the season due to a hand injury. He has a goal, three helpers, seven shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots over four appearances this season. Mailloux is worth an add in fantasy since he's holding down a top-four role with power-play time.