Stenberg notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Stenberg was held off the scoresheet in his first two NHL games, but he was able to get in on the fun as the Blues' offense erupted in this contest. The helpers were his first two points to go with four hits and two blocked shots so far. Stenberg is seeing time on the second line at even strength, but he'll have to work his way into a power-play role to have more widespread fantasy appeal.