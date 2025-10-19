Suter scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Suter has settled in well with the Blues, earning three points, including two goals, over his first five games. He's added 11 shots on net, five hits and a plus-3 rating while seeing time in a second-line role and on the power play. Suter doesn't have a high ceiling for fantasy, but he put up 25 goals and 46 points in 81 regular-season contests with the Canucks last year and may approach similar numbers in 2025-26.