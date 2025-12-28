Thomas recorded two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Thomas dished out both of the primary helpers on Pavel Buchnevich's consecutive goals in Saturday's contest. Overall, Thomas is up to 20 assists, 29 points, 54 shots on net and 21 blocks through 35 games this season. Despite St. Louis' struggles offensively, the 26-year-old center has produced a point-per-game rate over his last 16 outings, which has him eight points clear of any other skater on the team. Fresh off consecutive seasons with 60 assists, Thomas has the ability to heat up in the second half of the season, making him a strong fantasy option in nearly all formats with high upside.