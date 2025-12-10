Thomas scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Thomas opened the scoring with a slap shot at the 5:27 mark of the first period to give the Blues the lead on the power play. He'd later equalize in the early stages of the third period, but the Bruins would go on to score three unanswered goals to pull away for good. With this two-goal performance, Thomas, who now has six goals on the season, snapped a six-game drought. He hadn't lit the lamp since tallying a power-play goal in a Nov. 26 loss to the Devils.