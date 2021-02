Anas was recalled from AHL Utica to the taxi squad Thursday.

Anas will need to quarantine once he arrives in St. Louis, so he'll likely need to sit out for at least a week. While the 27-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut, he's been outstanding at the AHL level in his career. Anas generated 20 goals and 50 assists across 63 games with AHL Iowa last year, and he added seven assists over five games this season.