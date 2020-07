Anas, along with Calen Addison and J.T. Brown, was released from Minnesota's training camp roster Friday.

Anas was brilliant in the AHL this year, leading the league in scoring with 70 points in just 63 games, but he was never expected to make the Wild's playoff roster. The 27-year-old forward has established himself as a top-tier AHLer over the past few campaigns, but he'll never be a regular in the NHL.