Perunovich signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Blues on Saturday.

Perunovich's new deal is a one-way contract, which strongly suggests he's ready to make the jump full-time to the NHL. A shoulder injury limited him to 22 AHL games during the regular season, but he racked up 20 points in those contests and added eight points in 10 games for Team USA at the IIHF World Championship.