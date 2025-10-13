Steeves scored a goal and dished three assists in AHL Providence's 6-3 win over Charlotte on Sunday.

Steeves was a massive part of this win after being held off the scoresheet in the season opener. The 25-year-old winger singed a one-year deal with Boston in free agency but wasn't able to earn a job with the big club in training camp. He has made 14 appearances over four seasons in the NHL, all with Toronto, earning a total of three points, 13 shots on net and 29 hits.