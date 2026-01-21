Sweezey was assigned to AHL Providence on Wednesday.

Following his emergency call-up when Henri Jokiharju (personal) was placed on the non-roster list, Sweezey served as a healthy scratch for Boston across the last three games. He'll return to Providence, where he has 11 points and a plus-22 rating through 34 games this season. If Jokiharju can't return ahead of Boston's game Thursday, there's a chance that Sweezey could rejoin the NHL club.