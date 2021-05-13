Coyle (upper body) practiced Thursday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Coyle, who last suited up May 4, is thus on track to be ready to play in Saturday's first-round opener against the Capitals. He's slated to man right wing on the Bruins' third line, which also features Sean Kuraly and Nick Ritchie. It's a trio with size and grit capable of chipping in some secondary scoring. Coyle finished the regular season with six goals and 16 points in 51 games, but he'll look to pick up the pace in the playoffs, where he's logged a 19/17/36 stat line through 81 career postseason contests.