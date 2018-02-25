Play

Breen was placed on waivers by Boston on Sunday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

The Bruins acquired defenseman Nick Holden in a trade with the Rangers on Tuesday, which -- in addition to the B's being in playoff position -- squashed Breen's chances of playing for the big club this season. He's not someone that you need to be concerned with in fantasy.

