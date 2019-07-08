Chris Breen: Signs one-year AHL contract
Breen inked a one-year, AHL-only contract with the Bruins on Monday.
Breen, 30, has spent the last five seasons with AHL Providence, the last four as an alternate captain. The 6-foot-7, 226-pound defenseman appeared in 47 minor league games this past season, tallying two goals and nine helpers for 11 points to go along with a plus-eight rating. Signed to an AHL contract, Breen is still a free agent, in that he still can be signed to an NHL contract by any of the other 31 clubs.
