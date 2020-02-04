Bruins' Danton Heinen: Healthy scratch
Though Heinen sat out Saturday's win over Minnesota with a foot issue, coach Bruce Cassidy noted that the forward's absence from the lineup Tuesday night against the Canucks is performance-related, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Heinen, who has logged one point over his last five games and just one goal through his last 16 contests, sat out Saturday's tilt after blocking a shot in Friday's win over the Jets. He's now evidently healthy enough to play, but on Tuesday at least Sean Kuraly will replace Heinen on the B's third line, while Anton Blidh, Par Lindholm and Chris Wagner will work on the team's fourth line versus Vancouver. When he's on, Heinen is a responsible two-way player with some upside on offense, so he figures to return to Boston's lineup before long.
