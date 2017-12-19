Bruins' Danton Heinen: Puts up three points in win
Heinen had a goal and two assists in a 7-2 win over Columbus on Monday.
Heinen has now recorded at least a point in six of his past seven games, while tallying two goals and six points over his last three outings. Now seemingly entrenched in the B's forward mix and seeing power play time (1:51 on Monday) , the 22-year-old is playing with increased confidence, as he climbs up his team's scoring ranks. Through 27 contests this season, Heinen has logged eight goals and 21 points. In contrast, he was held without a point in eight games with the big club in 2016-17.
